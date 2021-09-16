Weapon, ammunition found in Myers Park High School student’s backpack, officials confirm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A weapon and ammunition were found in the backpack of a Myers Park High School student’s backpack Wednesday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials.

Interim school principal Maureen Furr said in a letter to families that school administrators were informed that a student was allegedly on a bus with a weapon Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Furr said police went to the student’s home and found the weapon and ammunition in the backpack. Police said they were informed that the weapon had been on the bus and at school.

Charges have been filed against the student who will also face school-based consequences.

School officials said there will be enhanced security on campus when students return to school on Friday.

“We encourage you to have conversations with your students about the importance of keeping our buses and schools safe, about the severe consequences of bringing weapons and other illegal items to school and about speaking up when they know of weapons and illegal or otherwise dangerous items,” Dr. Furr said in the letter.

The principal said keeping schools safe is her administration’s highest priority.