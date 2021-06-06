The ‘booty’ is back! 24-hour cancer fundraiser returns to Myers Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The “booty” is back, and it’s almost time to gear up! The 24 Foundation just announced their annual fundraiser is back in person this year.

“Cancer didn’t take a break during the pandemic, and so our programs continue to go on and are needed,” said 24 Foundation founder Spencer Lueders, “and so that’s why we continue to put on these events.”

The 24 Hours of Booty is a bicycle loop, which is a 3-mile loop in Myers Park. It’s meant to celebrate hope, and raise money for cancer survivors.

“Cancer survivorship takes on a lot of different formats, and it resonates differently with different people,” Lueders said. “so, it could be a massage, it could be healing touch, it could be acupuncture, it could be art therapy, sound therapy. A bunch of different ways for people going through survivorship to come together and help heal themselves.”

Last year, the 24-hour bike ride, called “Unlooped,” was virtual. They didn’t have high hopes for fundraising. Typically, the event raises between $1.4 million and $1.6 million. The virtual one raised almost $1 million.

“Unlooped really opened our eyes to a need we probably would not have tried except for the pandemic, so once we tried it and realized it is more inclusive, we can get a lot more people engaged,” Lueders said.

That’s why this year, on July 30th, people can participate virtually or in person. Either way, they’re helping Levine cancer patients pay for programs that help them conquer cancer for good.

