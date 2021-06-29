Students voice concerns with CMS, Myers Park HS during sex assault protests

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Students, former students, and parents marched to Myers Park High School through local neighborhoods in protest against the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School system’s handling of sexual assault cases.

The student organizers said CMS is not doing enough to address complaints by students. So with their families’ support, they voiced their concerns.

Vicki Morton, the mother of organizer Grace Morton, says she is so proud of all the students who organized the event and was at the front of the crowd in support.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

There are five main organizers who are students at Myers Park High School. They decided after a sexual assault lawsuit was discovered that they felt their concerns were not being appropriately addressed or investigated by the school system.

Specifically, they’re referring to their civil rights under Title IX, which is a federal law that protects students from sex-based discrimination at schools that receive federal funding. The organizers here want the school to do more to inform students of their Title IX rights because they say CMS hasn’t done enough.

However, CMS said it follows legal requirements regarding sexual assault allegations and all Title IX protocols. On Tuesday at the protest, an anonymous plaintiff who said she was raped while attending Myers Park High Scholl by a male student revealed her identity.

Nikki Wombwell, also known as Jill Roe, said she did so in part to “Show CMS that I’m a real person, I was a real 15-year-old girl,” and because it is “Easier to hide from and ignore a pseudonym than a real person.”

Her lawsuit has since settled. She received $50,000 which was mostly used for therapy, lawyers, and for what’s left over she wants to help Charlotte-based charity, Safe Alliance.

She also gives a message to survivors. “You’re so brave, I believe you, and I stand with you….you’re not alone.”