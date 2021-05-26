Myers Park neighbors thank retiring mailman of 25 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Charlotte neighborhood is coming together to honor a postal worker who they say has become part of the family over the past two decades.

FOX 46 visited the neighborhood, which is peppered with signs and banners thanking their mailman, Scott.

“Oh, we love Scott,” said neighbor Dru Quarles. “Everybody loves Scott!”

“Just a consistently a great guy,” another neighbor told FOX 46.

Scott has been walking his route along Queens Road for 25 years.

“Scott’s one of the first people I met when I moved into the neighborhood,” Quarles said.

In those two decades, he’s gotten to know each and every person, their families, and even their friends who live in other states.

“Scott texted me [once] and said, ‘Oh, Jackie’s got a birthday coming up. I know that and you forgot to write her zip code on there, so if it’s OK, I just put her zip code on there and I’ll just go on and forward it for you.’” Quarles said.

When news spread he was retiring, neighbors created signs and banners thanking Scott for being a part of their family, calling him the ‘greatest mail carrier’ and they threw him a party to celebrate.

“He was really special,” said neighbor Phyllis Montgomery. “That’s not done a lot for other people.”

For Dru Quarles, it’s all bittersweet. It just so happens she’s moving out of the neighborhood too.

“Our last night in the house, our last day in the house is the last day Scott walks,” she said as she teared up. It’s a little hard to talk about!”

It’s safe to say Scott will be missed by them all.

“I’m not sure who likes Scott more,” said Burt Philips, “all the neighbors, my wife or my dog — or me!”

Scott’s last day is going to be this Friday. He’s says he’s been absolutely overwhelmed by the love that he’s received from the neighborhood — also his friends.