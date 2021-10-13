Myers Park HS principal reassigned after students say campus sexual assault reports were mishandled

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After students and parents called for his resignation over the mishandling of multiple sexual assault allegations reported by students on campus, Myers Park High School Principal Mark Bosco has been reassigned after eight years at the helm.

Two students came forward in the spring saying they were sexually assaulted near campus and said their reports were not taken seriously.

The district suspended Principal Bosco with pay and an interim principal was put in place. In a letter sent to parents of children at the school Wednesday, CMS said Dr. Maureen Furr will continue to serve as interim principal until the vacancy is filled.

At a protest in July, one student said she was alarmed at the lack of action. “Any adult who sees a child being aggressively pulled into the woods should stop what they’re doing and address the situation. This was not done.”

The superintendent announced a Title IX Task Force, which will focus on reports of harassment and assault.