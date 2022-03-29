CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Myers Park High School will forfeit all 2021-2022 football games due to fraudulent documents used for school enrollment and athlete eligibility, according to a letter sent to parents by CMS schools.

The school must return the $6,700 earned from playoff games and pay a $250 fine.

The letter says in Jan. of 2022, the school was made aware of the fraudulent documents.

MPHS then launched an investigation into these documents.

Following that investigation, the NCHSSA Commissioner ruled that the school was in violation of using an ineligible player-residence requirement.

MPHS appealed this ruling.

The NCHSAA Board of Directors heard the school’s appeal. After reviewing the material submitted by Myers Park, the Board upheld their Executive Committee’s decision and denied the appeal.