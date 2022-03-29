CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Myers Park High School will forfeit all 2021-2022 football games due to unjust circumstances where students were able to play when they should not have, according to a letter sent to parents by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

The Mustangs had several players on their roster who were not from Charlotte, sources tell QCN. These players were from Texas, California, or elsewhere.

The school must return the $6,700 earned from playoff games and pay a $250 fine.

The letter to parents states in Jan. of 2022, the school was made aware of fraudulent documents used for school enrollment and athlete eligibility for the varsity football team.

MPHS then launched an investigation into these documents.

Following that investigation, the NCHSSA Commissioner ruled that the school was in violation of using an ineligible player-residence requirement.

MPHS appealed this ruling and the NCHSAA Board of Directors heard the school’s appeal.

After reviewing the material submitted by Myers Park, the Board upheld their Executive Committee’s decision and denied the appeal.