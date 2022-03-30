CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – As the Myers Park Football scandal unfolds, many parents and students are upset about the whole ordeal. Not because no one knew about it, but rather because everyone thought it was common knowledge and above board.

Sources tell Queen City News that two parents are to blame for the scandal. They named Steven and Carla Lenhoff as the two who recruited talented football players from across the country.

Sources said, their goal was to help their son win a state title.

When a Queen City News crew approached Steven Lenhoff and asked for comment, he immediately kicked the crew off his property and didn’t answer any questions.

Parents of football players Queen City News spoke with off-camera said, it was common knowledge that some of the players weren’t from North Carolina. Even a student told Queen City News that it was something everyone knew about.

On the Myer’s Park High School Facebook page, under the post “Senior Night at the Park,” on October 8, there are multiple pictures of the Lenhoffs with different players.

While sources tell Queen City News the parents recruited the players, others said the people to blame are the ones in charge.