CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Myers Park High School teacher has died, according to the school’s Facebook page.

David Hudspeth was a Biomedical teacher, swim coach, and Biology teacher at Myers Park for over ten years. A cause of death has not been released.

“When any Myers Park High School family suffers a loss it becomes a grieving time for our entire school community,” the school wrote in their Facebook post, “Please keep Mr. Hudspeth’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”