CAUGHT: Atlanta murders suspects are arrested in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two fugitives wanted for a murder in Atlanta were arrested this week in Charlotte, CMPD said on Wednesday.

Charlotte Police received information that Demarcus Bussey, 33, and Valencia Wilson, 25, were both fugitives and might be in the Charlotte area. Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday in the Westover area, officers spotted a vehicle associated with the suspects and attempted to make contact, at which point the vehicle fled.

A short time later the vehicle was located at a QuikTrip on East Woodlawn Road and Bussey was seen entering the store. An altercation between the suspect and the officers ensued and a taser was used, and Bussey was arrested.

Wilson was in the vehicle and surrendered to the police.

Both face murder charges as well as felony possession of a gun and drugs.