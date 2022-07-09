CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Murder warrants were issued and an arrest was made after a 35-year-old man was found dead last month at a south Charlotte home, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10 p.m. on June 20th nearby 3100 Heathstead Place near the Sharon Woods area in south Charlotte.

35-year-old Bradford Womack was found inside the home and was pronounced dead on the scene and a death investigation began. 40-year-old Kimberly Mackey was also found to be in need of medical treatment and was transported to the hospital, the police report indicated. It is unclear at this time what kind of treatment she exactly needed.

Upon a review by the medical examiner’s office, the case was changed from a death investigation to a murder investigation, CMPD said.

When Mackey was released from the hospital she was interviewed and subsequently issued warrants charging her with first-degree murder and abuse of a disabled adult confine/restrain resulting in serious injury, according to the police report. She was arrested and transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Homicide detectives, the medical examiner, CSI, CFD, and Medic were among the departments that were involved in the case.

This is the 55th homicide of the year in Charlotte.