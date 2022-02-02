Murder suspect arrested in SC for December shooting in SW Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide suspect has been arrested in South Carolina in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in southwest Charlotte in December, Charlotte Police said Wednesday.

37-year-old Lawrence Ferrell faces multiple charges including first-degree murder and gun possession as a felon. He was taken into custody in South Carolina with assistance from SLED and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots Friday, December 10th around 5 p.m. near 5900 Quercus Cove Court in southwest Charlotte. Andre Richardson was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Victim services, the DA’s office, CFD, and operations command were among the departments that responded to the scene.