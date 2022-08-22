CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A murder suspect is in custody for a summer shooting in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced on Monday.

Rashad Elliott, 34, was taken into custody on Monday, interviewed by detectives, and subsequently charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Elliott was located by a Violent Crimes Apprehension Team and was arrested without incident, police said. He was transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to calls from Atrium University on July 27 around 9 p.m. regarding a victim who showed up with a gunshot wound. The victim, later identified as Dymonte Hall, 24, was pronounced dead at the entrance of the emergency room, the police report stated.

The crime scene was later determined to be near 10000 John Adams Drive, CMPD said.

CMPD Det. Burr is the lead on the case and this remains an active investigation.