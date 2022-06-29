CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Former President Donald Trump’s former Chief of Staff, Mick Mulvaney, who grew up in Charlotte told Queen City News’ partner, WBT Radio, that former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, is credible.

Mulvaney was stunned by the reported response of his successor, Mark Meadows during the January 6th riots.

“There’s a riot going on, and the Chief is there scrolling through his texts or doing whatever on his phone and doesn’t even look up when someone comes in and says what they said. I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness gracious.’ In fact, I texted a friend of mine who was in the White House at the time and said, ‘Was Mark completely incompetent, or was he having a nervous breakdown?’ and the person replied, ‘It was a little bit of both.”

Mulvaney says he worked with Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide who testified to the House Select Committee looking into the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

Mulvaney says Hutchinson is credible and has no reason to lie.

He says he believes what she says about what she saw and heard.

“I was part of a conversation, I was in the vicinity of a conversation, where I overheard the president say something to the effect of, ‘I don’t effing care that they have weapons, they’re not here to hurt me. Take the effing mags away, let my people in, they can march the Capitol from here, let the people in, take the effing mags away,” Hutchinson testified Tuesday to the House Select Committee.

There is now conflicting information over part of Hutchinson’s claims during her testimony.

The questions come over Hutchinson saying she was told Trump grabbed the steering wheel and lunged at his security detail trying to get to the Capitol on January 6th.

But Mulvaney contends that despite that controversy, Hutchinson is believable.

“Where is the person saying, ‘No, the president really didn’t know about the guns,’ and are they willing to testify? Where is the person who said, ‘There’s no connection between the Proud Boys and the White House?’ Is that person going to testify? Is a person going to testify that says, ‘No, there was no witness tampering?”

Mulvaney also spoke about what he thinks the end result of the hearings will be.

“The former President of the United States is not going to jail, that’s not how we work in this country, and that’s not the purpose of this hearing. The purpose of this hearing is to make sure his political career is over, they took a big step in that direction yesterday,” said Mulvaney.