CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Multiple lanes are closed after a CATS bus drove off-road on I-77 southbound near Lasalle Street Monday, according to NCDOT.

Two of the four lanes are closed and the expected traffic impact is high.

One person was injured in the crash, according to MEDIC.

Pictures show the CATS bus veered through the guardrail on the side of the highway.





This is an active scene and NCDOT predicts traffic will begin moving regularly again around 10 p.m.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.