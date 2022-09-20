CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A busy Uptown road was reopened after an a dog alerted to a trash can Tuesday night, according to CMPD.

The incident happened around 8:00 p.m. on Trade Street. Intersections of College Street, Brevard Street, and Calwell Street were shut down.

Police said the trash can was emptied, it was determined there was no threat, and all roads opened around 8:45 p.m.

The ‘routine check’ happened at the Spectrum Center; there was no bomb threat to the Spectrum facility.

There is no bomb threat to the Spectrum facility or to the concert. This was a routine check to the facility and a dog alerted to a trash can. Active investigation. CMPD will share more as it becomes available. https://t.co/uq0AkL10SW — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 21, 2022

Due to police activity in the area, CityLYNX Golf Line was not operating around 8:00 p.m.

The Charlotte Transportation Center was evacuated, according to CATS.

Due to police activity in the area, the CityLYNX Gold Line is not operating at this time.



The Charlotte Transportation Center (CTC) has been evacuated.



The LYNX Blue Line is also experiencing delays.



Please stay clear of the area for your safety. Updates to follow. #CLTNews — CATSRideTransit (@CATSRideTransit) September 20, 2022

Officials intitally urged the public to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.