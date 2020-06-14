Multiple injuries in major crash near I-77 ramp to I-485 outer loop

Multiple patients involved in a major crash near the intersection of I-77 and I485 have been rushed to the hospital on Sunday.

The Huntersville Fire Department and the Long Creek Fire Departments were among those who responded to the scene at the ramp from I-77 southbound to the I-485 outer loop.

One patient was taken by a helicopter to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials say. The other patient was transported by Medic with serious injuries.

Drivers in the are were being encouraged to seek alternative routes of travel and to use caution in the area. That portion of the highway was shut down while crews cleared the scene.

One vehicle overturned and officials say pinned in at least one occupant.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android