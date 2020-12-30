Multiple homes damaged in southwest Charlotte house fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A house fire damaged multiple homes in the Steele Creek area of Charlotte Wednesday morning.

Charlotte and Pineville fire crews responded to a home near Selkirshire Road and Pebbles Lane where at least one house was actively burning in the Village of Selkirk neighborhood.

Medic said one person suffered minor injuries.

No information about the extent of damage or the cause of the fire has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

