Multiple arrests made during RNC demonstrations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Multiple people were arrested in Uptown Friday night as demonstrations took place, CMPD said.

Police said they were continuing to “facilitate” the demonstrations throughout the evening.

Charlotte Uprising posted to their Facebook page Thursday, saying they would be gathering at Marshall Park Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings at 8:30 p.m. to ‘combat’ the RNC.

The group posted photos from the gathering Friday night, saying “NO RNC IN CLT”.

Just after 11 p.m., CMPD said bike officers are using their bikes to push crowds back on South Tryon Street, clearing the way for traffic. CMPD says some of the protestors grabbed officers’ bikes and officers used pepper spray on them.

Pepper spray was also used to keep the crowd from interfering with the arrests as they were taking place.

Officers were also assaulted on Trade Street and North Tryon Street, according to CMPD.

Multiple arrests have been made at this time.

