Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down I-85

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A portion of I-85 southbound was shut down on Wednesday due to an accident involving multiple vehicles, officials said.
CMPD, Charlotte Fire, and NC Highway Patrol were at the scene helping to direct traffic near NC 29 and University City Blvd. All southbound lanes were shut down.
It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time.
As of 5:10 p.m. the lanes that had been shut down had been re-opened.
Travel goers for the evening commute home from work are encouraged to seek alternate routes and officials said the closure could go on for a while and expect significant delays.
