Critical vote on multi-billion dollar Charlotte 2040 plan set for Monday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A multi-billion dollar plan to set the City of Charlotte up for success over the span of the next two decades goes to the desk of Charlotte City Council on Monday for a final vote.

The draft of the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan is expected to be narrowly approved based on previous votes by leadership leading up to this point.

Some of the main focal points of spending will be on transportation, environmental sustainability, and equity for housing including tackling current and cumbersome single-family home zoning issues and affordable housing. Displacement, gentrification, and tackling racial equity have been topics that have consistently come up during the meetings leading up to Monday’s vote.

The vote is expected to take place sometime after 5 p.m. “The final draft reflects years of hard work by city staff, the Planning Commission, the Charlotte City Council, and community leaders and residents from every corner of Charlotte,” the City of Charlotte said in a statement.

This vote, which was originally supposed to take place in March, was delayed by Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles as a number of virtual town halls were scheduled to get more public feedback on the elaborate plan.

The cost of the 2040 plan is expected to be somewhat offset by the partners involved in the project, according to the plan’s website. The transit plan alone is expected to cost between $8-12 billion.

This is the city’s first comprehensive ‘vision’ plan since 1975, according to the website.