CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Homeland Security has established a multi-agency task force, “BEST” (Border Enforcement Security Task Force), to combat global criminal organizations.

The task force aims to fight those organizations seeking to exploit interstate systems, mail facilities, and general aviation routes through the Charlotte metropolitan airport.

This task force has been established in light of the exponential increase in domestic and international passenger and cargo traffic over the past several years.

The increased traffic has boosted Charlotte’s profile as both a destination and transshipping point for transnational criminal organizations.

“This task force will be a necessary resource for our department and crime reduction efforts throughout the Queen City,” said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings. “Charlotte is growing rapidly, and this partnership will be a big help to keep drugs, illegal firearms, and human trafficking out of Charlotte.”