Motorcyclist was speeding in NW CLT crash that killed 1, CMPD says

Excessive speed is thought to be the contributing factor to a deadly motorcycle accident in northwest Charlotte.
Officers responded to calls regarding an accident involving a motorcycle around 6 p.m. near 1300 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road on Saturday.
The operator of a Suzuki GSX-R1000, 29-year-old Travis Windley, was found in a nearby yard suffering from injuries. He was taken to Atrium Main where he was pronounced dead.
An initial investigation showed Windley was speeding excessively and collided with a Toyota sedan, which was attempting to make a left turn, and was thrown from his bike. Impairment is not suspected for the driver of the sedan and tests on Mr. Windley are pending. Windley was wearing a helmet, however, he did not have a motorcycle endorsement and was using a suspended license.
CSI and DWI were among the divisions that responded to the scene.
This remains an active investigation.
