CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A motorcyclist was killed, and the driver of a tractor-trailer was charged in an accident that occurred Monday.

The accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Lawton Road and Rozzelles Ferry Road. The victim, 37-year-old Andy Kim, was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin was notified.

A passenger on the motorcycle who has not been identifed was rushed to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. They remain in critical condition. Investigators say that the driver of a Freightliner tractor-trailer, 28-year-old Rolando Reimundez Pedre was not injured.

Preliminary investigation shows that Kim was riding his motorcycle on Rozzelles Ferry Road and was traveling northwest with the passenger. As the motorcycle approached the intersection of Lawton Road, the tractor-trailer made a left turn from the southeast lanes of Rozzelles Ferry in front of the motorcycle causing it to strike the front of the tractor-trailer.

Upon impact, Kim and his passenger were ejected from the motorcycle. Speed was not a factor in their crash and both Kim and his passenger were wearing helmets at the time.

Pedre was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to yield the right of way.