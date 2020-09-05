Motorcyclist killed in accident on N. Tryon

Charlotte police say a motorcyclist was killed in an accident involving another vehicle on east Charlotte Friday night.

Officers responded to calls regarding the accident around 8:30 p.m. near 4500 N. Tryon Street. the operator of the motorcycle was found suffering from injuries and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity will not be released until family has been notified.

The other vehicle involved in the crash was a sedan, and that’s the only information CMPD has released at this time.

CMPD, Medic, and major crash detectives were among those who responded to the scene.

No arrests have been made and this remains an active investigation.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android