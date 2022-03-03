CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A motorcyclist died in the hospital from his injuries after losing control of his 2002 Harley Davidson near Freedom Park Wednesday night in southeast Charlotte, police said.

The accident happened at 7:49 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, in the 1300 block of Queens Road.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the motorcyclist, identified as Devin James Borders, was traveling south on Queens Road just past Granville Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control and ran off the road into the grass median to his left.

Police said the motorcycle slid on its left side through the grass, and Borders was thrown from the bike.

Charlotte Fire and Medic responded and transported Borders to Atrium Main with serious injuries. He passed away from his injuries sustained in the crash at 8:10 p.m., authorities said.

It’s unknown if impairment is a factor, but toxicology results are pending. Speed is believed to be a contributing factor in this crash, police said.

Next of kin has been notified, CMPD said. This case is currently open and active. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. Kupfer at 704-432-2169.