CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It was a big night for one uptown Charlotte bar last weekend, that brought in some major cash.

On Sunday, Connolly’s On Fifth hosted Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe’s entire touring crew ahead of their concert on Tuesday.

Connolly’s assistant manager Lukas Faris said Def Leppard’s tour manager called the bar on Saturday night, asking to rent the upstairs portion of the bar for 85 people the following night. He said they didn’t return the catering menu until 2 a.m. Sunday morning, but the team at Connelly’s was determined to make it work.

“Usually, I have at least a week to prepare for any kind of event, whether it’s 20 people or 50 people,” said Faris. “The manager was telling me that was kind of the first break they’ve had since they’d been on tour. They had about six or seven shows within the last two weeks, kind of traveling nonstop.”

It was definitely a party for rock stars. Their total bill came out to more than $7,500, including a more than $1,000 tip.

“They drank the entire bottle of Middleton, which is our most expensive Irish whiskey,” said Faris. “They spent quite a bit. Definitely the most ever spent since I’ve worked here in the past seven years.”

To top it all off, the crew gave every Connolly’s staff member free floor seats to their Tuesday show at Bank of America Stadium.

Those that love Connolly’s say they aren’t surprised the bar was able to pull it off.

“No surprises. I come to this place frequently for car bombs, so hearing it makes sense. Hearing the value – very surprising. But it makes sense to me,” said Connolly’s customer Matt Slutzker.

Unfortunately, none of the big-name band members from Def Leppard or Mötley Crüe were there. The bar says it was all crew, managers, and some backup musicians.