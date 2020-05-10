Roses and meals for mom at Mother’s Day drive-thru in Steele Creek

More than 100 moms were treated to a meal and special treats as social distancing was in full effect on Saturday at a church in the Steele Creek area.

Ebenezer Baptist Church held the event and handed out a rose, a meal prepared by a chef, and gift bags with treats to visitors who came through the drive-thru.

Mothers were also offered a special prayer in their car from one of the ministers.

The church didn’t stop there. Food and gifts were also delivered to senior residents at the Mecklenburg Rehab Center in east Charlotte as well as the Center of Hope for Women & Children.

