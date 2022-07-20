CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization is meeting on Wednesday night to discuss various topics including an unsolicited proposal to construct express lanes from uptown Charlotte to the South Carolina border.

According to CRTPO’s agenda for Wednesday night, July 20, the North Carolina Department of Transportation received an unsolicited proposal from a firm to build more toll lanes along I-77 between I-277, [Brookshire Freeway], and the South Carolina state line earlier in 2022.

NCDOT announced the receipt of the unsolicited proposal during a March 23, 2022 board meeting. No action was taken by the board at that time.

NCDOT said at the March meeting that it will not analyze the unsolicited proposal without Board authorization.

Now in July, the CRTPO plans to hold a Board meeting tonight from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. to address NCDOT’s request to discuss the proposal on the I-77 South express lanes public-private partnership.

Currently, I-77 toll lanes already exist along I-77 between I-277 (Exit 11) in Charlotte and N.C. 150 (Exit 36), in Mooresville. The northern section of the I-77 Express Lanes from Hambright Road near I-485 to N.C. 150 opened in spring 2019 after several delays.

The southern section from I-277 to Hambright Road opened in November 2019.

The current I-77 Express Lanes run adjacent to the free general-purpose lanes.

According to NC Quick Pass, drivers can choose to pay a toll for a reliable travel time and can utilize the express lanes for free if there are more than three people in the car.