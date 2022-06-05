CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Bank of America Stadium in Uptown Charlotte is typically filled with fans ready to cheer on their favorite teams. But on Saturday morning, people were there on a mission to raise funds for cancer research.

Queen City News photojournalist Chris Belk went there to speak to the people participating in the 12th Annual Keep Pounding 5K Race.

Those in attendance say they were hoping to make a difference. In total, 921 runners registered and finished the race with an average pace of about 13 minutes and 14 seconds.

Of the runners, 482 were female, 437 were male, and 2 were not classified. There were runners registered from as young as the 0-4 age category and as old as the 75-79 age category.

From the race’s inception more than a decade ago, more than $3 million has been raised in Charlotte to help with cancer research. Saturday’s race brought in more than $100,000.

And just because the race is over doesn’t mean you can’t still donate to the cause. Go to KeepPounding5K.org for more information.

The event was put on by Atrium Health Foundation, the Carolina Panthers, and presented by Rodgers Builders and JELD-WEN. Proceeds go to fund cancer research at Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute and Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital.