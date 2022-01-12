More charges coming for hourly parking at Charlotte-Douglas Airport

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Drivers will now have to get their credit card out when they leave the Charlotte-Douglas airport hourly deck.
New prices mean people leaving the structure will no longer receive one free hour of parking. People will now have to pay $6 for anytime parked on the deck after the first 15 minutes.
Other large airports along the east coast also change for the first hour. $3 and hour in Atlanta to $10 in New York. Washington DC offers one hour of free parking while the terminal is under construction.
The airport recommends drivers waiting for arriving passengers to use the free cell phone lots.