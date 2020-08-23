More arrests made during RNC demonstrations in Uptown

Five more people were arrested on Saturday as protesters and demonstrators continued to clash on the eve of the Republican National Convention here in Charlotte.

CMPD says a group of demonstrators left Marshall Park around 9 p.m. and were peacefully marching through Uptown. One of the individuals picked up a steel pipe and aggressively approached an officer, at which time pepper spray was used.

Around 10 p.m. a number of individuals put on gas masks and armed themselves with tennis rackets and shields. Also at this time, Deandre Love, 23, was found riding a bike and in possession of a gun. Love was arrested.

Around 11 p.m members of the same group of demonstrators began impeding traffic on Stonewall and pepper spray was used again, including on one individual who attempted to assault an officer, CMPD said.

The group began to surround a vehicle a short time later on South Caldwell near E. 3rd St., and another protester was arrested for aggressively approaching an officer.

Shweta Malhorta, 37, Rachel Roush, 23, Dawnya Little, 37, and a 17-year-old juvenile were all arrested and face multiple charges including resisting and property damage.

