Moratorium on evictions extended through January

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — A moratorium on evictions due to the coronavirus pandemic has been extended through at least January, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced on Wednesday.

Residents will not be evicted for not paying their rent on time during this period.

“This holiday season, too many families are struggling to pay rent as the pandemic surges,” said Governor Cooper. “As the first of the month approaches and rent becomes due, I wanted people to know that we plan to extend the moratorium on evictions.”

Cooper has encouraged residents to not travel this holiday week in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. Cooper announced this week that, despite the new partial stay-at-home order, restaurants will be allowed to provide ‘cocktails-to-go’ in an effort to salvage businesses severely struggling due to the state mandates.

LATEST HEADLINES