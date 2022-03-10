CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The driver of a moped was killed and another driver has been charged in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in north Charlotte, according to CMPD.

The accident happened at 6:51 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, in the 3300 block of W. Sugar Creek Road.

As CMPD officers arrived at the scene, they found a white 2016 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2014 Bashan moped that had been involved in a crash.

Officers identified Demetrich Ann Carraway Evans, 72, as the driver of the Malibu and Bernard McGill, 60, as the driver of the moped. McGill was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

Police said preliminary results show that McGill was traveling northwest on W. Sugar Creek Rd. when the driver of the Chevrolet turned left in front of him, causing him to strike the front of the Chevrolet. The Chevrolet, operated by Evans, was originally traveling southeast when it entered the left-turn lane.

The Chevrolet stopped before turning and allowed another vehicle to pass in the northwest direction. The Chevrolet initiated the turn and turned into the path of McGill, who was behind the passing vehicle.

CMPD said while operating the moped, McGill was wearing a helmet and the lights were functioning at the time of the crash. Speed is not a factor, nor is impairment for Evans. Impairment is unknown at this time for McGill; however, a toxicology result is pending, they said.

Evans has been charged via citation for misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to yield right of way. McGill’s family has been notified of his death, CMPD said.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.