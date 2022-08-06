CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Colorectal cancer survivors toured America to discuss matters of life and death.

“Gosh, there’s so many beautiful places to see,” said Carole Motycka Mancini, herself a Stage 4 Colon Cancer survivor and the social media manager for nonprofit The Colon Club.

This is more than a summer road trip. For Motycka, it’s a sometimes emotional journey.

“When Mike passed away, he had two tattoos,” she said behind the wheel of Mike’s car. “This one, and he had the courage tattoo. And so, I have them now to always remind me he’s with me.”‘

“He passed away four-and-a-half months ago… Mike Mancini,” said Motycka.

Mike died of colon cancer at 47.









His memory is alive and well as she travels the country to mark the 20th anniversary of The Colon Club. Motycka hopes it’s the vehicle for awareness.

“We said, ‘Why don’t we take the Subaru?’ and stick a front panel on it and have everybody sign it to just say, ‘Hey, I’m signing that I had a conversation. And I’m going to ask questions,'” she told Queen City News.

Charlotte was just one stop on their nationwide Rolling Reunion. It’s been quite a ride.

“We went to a town called Uranus, Missouri, which was quite comical, ha ha,” she said of the tourist destination.

Along the way, Motycka collects signatures and brings up a concerning trend.

“By 2030, colorectal cancer will be the number one cause of cancer death, from 20–49-year-olds,” she told folks after they signed the car’s front hood.

According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is expected to cause close to 53 thousand deaths this year.

The tour is also a chance to meet with other survivors.

James Honeycutt of Rock Hill was diagnosed with Stage 4 colorectal cancer two years ago at age 40.

“If you think anything is remotely wrong, go get checked out. The pre-screenings everything else are so simple compared to what the actual treatments are,” Honeycutt stressed.

JJ Singleton of Haywood County, NC, also took part in much of the trek, including the Charlotte stop. The Colon Club selected him as an “On The Rise” model to raise awareness.

“With Covid and everything that’s happening, us cancer advocates have done a lot of stuff behind a computer, but we haven’t gotten together and hugged each other or talked to each other face to face,” Singleton said.

The tour began in Glen Falls, New York, and weaved through cities including Chicago, Denver, Houston, and Atlanta.

It was a cathartic trip after Motycka lost her husband so recently. She and Mike were married just one month before he died in March.

“And Michael and I, that was our commitment to each other, that we would love big and that we wouldn’t let anything interfere with that — not even cancer.”

With Mike in mind, that’s the way she rolls.

“Mike’s attitude was that if he could change the trajectory of one person’s life by having a conversation with them, that was ‘Doing it like Mike.'”

Now, his car is a potentially lifesaving conversation piece for The Colon Club.