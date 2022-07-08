CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An officer received minor injuries after a suspect hit him with their car and sped away in the Montclaire South area of South Charlotte.

According to CMPD, the officer was struck on Sharonbrook Drive. A chase ensued as a result of the officer being struck and continued into South Carolina with the suspect driving at speeds of around 100 miles per hour.

The officer received minor scrapes and wasn’t transported to the hospital.

Details regarding what led up to the officer being struck and what occurred after the pursuit were not immediately provided to Queen City News. Additional details about the suspect were also not provided.