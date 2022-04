CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was critically injured in a stabbing Friday on the 200 block of West Arrowood Road in the Montclaire South area of South Charlotte.

Details about the stabbing are unclear at this time. MEDIC tells Queen City News that the victim was transported to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Queen City News is awaiting more information from CMPD on what led up to the stabbing.