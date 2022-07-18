CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Current case counts of monkeypox across the United States show that there are less than 2,000 cases nationwide. However, there is enough concern out in the public that it is leading people to look for–and wait for–the vaccine.

“I would like it as soon as it is available,” said Mia Michelle McClain, who is a pastor. She may not be in the most at-risk group but adds that the work she does, potentially being around those who are sick, would make her a likely candidate.

“We are facing another major health crisis on top of a pandemic,” said McClain. “And I’m concerned about the rollout.”

The rollout, so far, has met with some criticism.

As it currently stands, those who have been exposed to monkeypox, live with someone who has the virus, or is a man who has had sex with men or transgendered individuals and has had multiple or anonymous partners within the last 14 days are considered the most at-risk group. The focus on this group has led some to believe that the response has been marginalized, but health officials have noted the slow response has to do with the high demand for the vaccine and a currently low supply.

In Mecklenburg County, for instance, the monkeypox vaccine became available last week. But within 24 hours of the announcement of the vaccine, all the appointments had been booked.

“The pattern that we’re seeing in Mecklenburg (County) is being seen in areas where they have offered vaccines,” said Dr. Zack Moore, North Carolina’s state epidemiologist. “We have an allocation that was announced to us on Friday night, so it’s coming to us this week.”

Dr. Moore noted that the allocation would still mean less than 5,000 for the state, but noted that would likely change in the coming weeks. As more supply becomes available, the more the shots will become available to more at-risk groups. Moore said the vaccine would likely be available to the public en masse by the end of the year.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

“We would love to get the vaccine out more broadly, and we plan to,” he said, adding, “once we have a little more of the supply.”

Under the current indications, that would mean it could be months before McClain could get her chance at the monkeypox vaccine, but she understands why there’s currently a rush.

“We’re still in another pandemic, so I think people are anxious,” McClain said.