CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A missing woman has been identified as the victim of a deadly stolen vehicle accident that occurred last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday.

CMPD officers responded to calls regarding the accident around 5 a.m. last Wednesday, April 13, near 16200 Shopton Road by the McDowell Nature Preserve.

Carolina Ruiz, 18, was driving an SUV, crashed, and was found suffering from serious injuries, CMPD said. She was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Detectives said they later learned the vehicle had been stolen and Ruiz was reported missing the day after the wreck. CMPD said they did not have identification on her at the time of the crash.

An initial investigation revealed Ruiz was speeding, lost control of the vehicle, and collided with trees before overturning. Ruiz was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the police report.

A major crash unit, CFD, CSI, and Medic were among the departments that responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation.