Mind Matters: New Charlotte exhibit uses science to eliminate the stigma of mental health

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mind Matters.

That’s the name of a new, unique exhibit open at Discovery Place Science in Uptown Charlotte. It focuses on the science and stigma of mental health.

The museum aims to make the conversation accessible to all ages with hands-on activities. You can literally shred your worries, dance your stress away, write down your small successes, and stick your emotions to the wall.

Guided meditations are scheduled daily.

“We thought it was so important, even before COVID that mental health needs to be something that’s talked about and normalized as a society, and we can’t do that if we’re not having conversations about it. And so this exhibition allows that platform to exist because it does so in a really safe way” says Heather Norton, Chief Science Officer at Discovery Place Science.

This exhibit is temporary though, you have until April to check it out!