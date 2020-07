A peaceful march is being held on Sunday in Charlotte. Those who are partaking in the event are being told to wear masks. The event was organized by Million Youth March of Charlotte and Salisbury and Gully World Peace.

The march will take place from 4-7 p.m. outside the I-485 loop at Bradfield Farms Reedy Creek pool.

