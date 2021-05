(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Myers Park Football’s season came to an end after a loss to Vance High School on Friday, but Mustangs head coach Mark Harman was Mic’d up for CSL during the game.

Vance beat Myers Park 42-7 to advance to the 4A state championship.

In Harman’s first year as the Mustang’s head coach, he led the team to a Southwestern 4A Championship with a 9-0 record before the regional playoff loss.