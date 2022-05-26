CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Memorial Day weekend will once again jump-start a busy summer travel season with anticipated passenger numbers nearing pre-pandemic 2019 levels, CLT Airport officials said.

The busiest days will be today, Friday, May 27, and Monday, May 30 with approximately 31,000 local passengers beginning their trip at CLT Airport.

By comparison, on Memorial Day weekend 2019 the Airport’s peak day (Friday, May 24, 2019) welcomed around 33,600 local passengers.

In addition to local passenger traffic, Charlotte Douglas also will serve nearly 100,000 connecting passengers each day. To make the experience easier, plan ahead, arrive early, and book parking online, officials said.

American Airlines’ current peak operations total up to 600 departures a day. This summer that is expected to peak at up to 655 daily departures in June and up to 659 in July.

TSA advises passengers to be inside the Airport – in line to check-in or to go through security – at least two hours before departure of a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight.