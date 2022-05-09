CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Members of the public gave the Charlotte City Council their opinion of the proposed 2023 fiscal year budget during Monday night’s meeting. The 3.24 billion dollar budget will get the Queen City through another year of paying employees, improving public services, and running all standard operations.

The budget doesn’t have any tax increases, doesn’t reduce core services, doesn’t lay off employees and more. It actually raises the minimum wage for city employees to $20.00 an hour.

The speakers, during the public hearing, were split into two camps, with half of them praising the budget, and the other half not satisfied. The Charlotte City Workers union was thrilled with the outcome of this budget proposal, and consistently praised Marcus Jones, the City Manager, during their comments.

“I would like to say thank you for having an open door for listening to us sit down with us over the past few months. This is what we said. And taking a step forward, we have taken a big step forward with this budget,” said one of the Charlotte City Workers Union members.

A local environmental group was not impressed with the budget.

“Investing in public safety should be the highest priority. But spending 40.5% of the budget on the police department is not the way to accomplish this. We need a climate budget, not a police budget, please revise accordingly,” said one of the members of the local environmental group.

But surprisingly, no one brought up parking. If the budget passes the way it’s currently written, parking won’t be free in Uptown or South End on Saturday’s. It’ll cost $1.50 an hour, which is fifty cents more than parking currently is during the week. Councilman Larken Egleston doesn’t think the parking fees are unreasonable though,

“I think considering that for 25 years or so the parking has been at the same rate, and you look at private parking index and private lots and things like that, and how much that’s increased over, even just the last five to 10 years. The fact that the city has never raised the price of street parking is fairly remarkable that $1.50 an hour still far under, I think the market value,” Egleston said.

The budget is slated to be voted on May 31.