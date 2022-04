CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person is dead following a shooting in north Charlotte, according to Medic.

Deputies say the shooting occurred around 8:20 p.m. on the 9900 block of Northlake Centre Parkway in the Wendy’s parking lot.

Medic pronounced the victim deceased around 8:40 p.m.

CMPD has ruled the incident a homicide investigation.