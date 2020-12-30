MEDIC begins vaccinating EMT’s and Paramedics as COVID calls rapidly increase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Paramedics and EMT’s at MEDIC in Mecklenburg County are currently being offered the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s happening as paramedics say the calls for COVID-19 positive patients are rapidly increasing and hospitals are reaching capacity.



Since March, MEDIC has responded to more than 1,700 calls for COVID-19 patients. Right now paramedics say this is the worst it has ever been.



“Every single day you’re having multiple patients that are lab-confirmed positive, hospitals are overflowing. They are full sometimes going on redistribution because they have no room,” said Paramedic Tiffany Johnson.

Johnson has been with MEDIC for 20 years. Nothing could prepare her or her colleagues for what’s it like to work in the midst of a pandemic.

“It has been an emotional rollercoaster, especially working on the front lines, even behind the scenes not being able to see my family,” said Johnson.

Johnson was eager to receive her COVID-19 vaccine when it was offered to her and hundreds of other first responders in Mecklenburg County, but she admits it wasn’t always that way.

“So initially I was dead set against it because you know of course it’s new, but I don’t know about putting this in my body. After researching I definitely thought it was the best idea that the risk of not taking it outweighed the risk of me actually getting the vaccine,” said Johnson.

Hundreds of her colleagues at MEDIC feel the same way. So far 266 employees have been vaccinated and that number is increasing every day.

With two vaccines on the market and a third on the way, first responders and doctors now face the challenge of convincing those who are reluctant that the shots are safe.

“I would say do your research, which is what I did to make my final decision. I looked into even the Spanish flu of 1918 and it took four years to get back to normalcy and we’ve been in this 9 months,” said Johnson.

Doctors hope to prevent long-term impacts by getting around 80% of Americans immunized by the middle of 2021.

