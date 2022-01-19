Mecklenburg County launches inmate education and training initiative

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with law enforcement in Michigan to launch a new program within the county detention center.

Wednesday, Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden announced plans to bring the I.G.N.I.T.E Program to the county detention center residents.

I.G.N.I.T.E stands for Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education.

Sheriff Chris Swanson out of Genesee County, Michigan was in Charlotte Wednesday to help announce the partnership.

Sheriff Swanson said the education and training program launched successfully in September 2020 with the goal of ending generational incarceration through education, by restoring hope, value, and purpose within their inmate population.

Since the program’s launch, Sheriff Swanson said the results speak for themselves.

“My mission, and any Sheriff in the country, is looking at while they’re in jail, let’s make it constructive, he said, “Let’s not make it what it’s always been for all these years; we’ve been doing it wrong since 1836. That’s as long as we’ve been around. But for the last year and a half, we have changed it. Our inmate assaults have gone down 90%. Our lawsuits and our use-of-force have gone down to almost nil.”

The Mecklenburg County Sheriffs Office said they’ll be launching the I.G.N.I.T.E Program and releasing more details about how it works on March 9th.