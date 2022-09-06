CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The first case of monkeypox was confirmed at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on Tuesday.

Officials say the case was discovered during a scheduled physical examination performed on all residents detained in the center.

MCSO implemented the monkeypox protocol in early Aug. to ensure the safety of inmates in the ‘high-risk congregate setting of a detention environment.’

“We are continually evaluating our protocols and working diligently to keep everyone safe; said

Sheriff McFadden. “MCSO will continue to be cautious and deliberate to keep everyone in our

custody healthy and safe.”