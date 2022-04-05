CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mecklenburg County Commissioners are getting an update on their Food Security Initiatives tonight, and Chairman George Dunlap says it is going to be one of the main highlights of their meeting.

The County has been working to aid food insecurity for years but kicked its efforts into high gear when the Public Health Department reported nearly 15% of households in Mecklenburg County are considered food insecure.

Mecklenburg County then created an interactive online food resource map, provided SNAP/ EBT benefits at farmers’ markets, and is in the process of creating more community gardens.

“When all you have in your community is a corner store, it’s not likely that they would have squashes zucchini or cabbage or some of the other vegetables that people eat on a regular basis,” Dunlap said. “And so what we’re trying to do is eliminate that gap so that people will have access, by way of bus transportation to facilities or, you know, some kind of transportation, so that people won’t be deprived of having the opportunity to have fresh fruits and vegetables.”

Dunlap said tonight’s meeting will loop the Board in on how the efforts to address food insecurity have been going, and explain what additional actions could be taken to help address the problem.

“For a long time, Mecklenburg County has been working on food insecurities, the food deserts, and things of that nature,” Dunlap explained. “And so, we have this opportunity to partner with another organization who is going to develop a program to assist with that in Mecklenburg County.”