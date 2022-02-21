Stolen gun warrants issued for suspect who shot Meck County Sheriff deputy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A deputy from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office who was shot over the weekend has left Atrium Main Hospital following successful surgery, the department said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police also released new details on the weekend incident. Warrants were issued for the suspect, Aiden Bryant, 23, for attempted first-degree murder, assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer, and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

Deputy Dijon Whyms was conducting a traffic stop around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, along the 1800 block of Salome Church Road when Bryant opened up gunfire as Deputy Whyms approached his vehicle. Whyms returned fire. Both men were injured and transported to the hospital this weekend.

Whyms underwent successful surgery and was recovering on Sunday.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.